Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 727 S 21ST STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
727 S 21ST STREET
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
727 S 21ST STREET
727 South 21st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Graduate Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
727 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 727 S 21ST STREET have any available units?
727 S 21ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 727 S 21ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
727 S 21ST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 S 21ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 727 S 21ST STREET offer parking?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 727 S 21ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 S 21ST STREET have a pool?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 727 S 21ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 727 S 21ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 S 21ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19128
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Julian Krinsky Kensington
4036 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
218 Arch
218 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Hamilton Court
101 S 39th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Annex at the Touraine
1516 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19129
Similar Pages
Philadelphia 1 Bedrooms
Philadelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly Apartments
Philadelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Norristown, PA
Levittown, PA
King of Prussia, PA
Trenton, NJ
Lansdale, PA
Marlton, NJ
Camden, NJ
Horsham, PA
Hatboro, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Logan Square
Cobbs Creek
Somerton
Hunting Park
Rittenhouse Square
Overbrook
Frankford
University City
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University
Drexel University