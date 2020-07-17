All apartments in Philadelphia
727 S 21ST STREET
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

727 S 21ST STREET

727 South 21st Street · No Longer Available
Philadelphia
Graduate Hospital
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

727 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 S 21ST STREET have any available units?
727 S 21ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 727 S 21ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
727 S 21ST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 S 21ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 727 S 21ST STREET offer parking?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 727 S 21ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 S 21ST STREET have a pool?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 727 S 21ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 727 S 21ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 S 21ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 S 21ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
