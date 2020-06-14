715 SANSOM STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Come enjoy this bright and pristine 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the second floor of an elevator building located right on historic Jewelers Row! This beautiful unit includes hardwood floors, central air, over sized windows, high ceilings and in unit combo washer/dryer. The kitchen features tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops, garbage disposal, and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas range. Both bedrooms include a closet and the bathroom features a shower with a sliding glass door and granite top vanity. Close distance to Washington Square and Independence Square Parks, Jefferson and Pennsylvania Hospital, popular restaurants like Amada and Talula~s Garden, grocers ~ Whole Foods and Di Bruno Brothers, coffee shops ~ La Colombe and Starbucks, and tons of shopping.*Sorry no pets