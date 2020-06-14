All apartments in Philadelphia
715 SANSOM STREET
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:42 PM

715 SANSOM STREET

715 Sansom Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Come enjoy this bright and pristine 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the second floor of an elevator building located right on historic Jewelers Row! This beautiful unit includes hardwood floors, central air, over sized windows, high ceilings and in unit combo washer/dryer. The kitchen features tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops, garbage disposal, and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas range. Both bedrooms include a closet and the bathroom features a shower with a sliding glass door and granite top vanity. Close distance to Washington Square and Independence Square Parks, Jefferson and Pennsylvania Hospital, popular restaurants like Amada and Talula~s Garden, grocers ~ Whole Foods and Di Bruno Brothers, coffee shops ~ La Colombe and Starbucks, and tons of shopping.*Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 SANSOM STREET have any available units?
715 SANSOM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 SANSOM STREET have?
Some of 715 SANSOM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 SANSOM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
715 SANSOM STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 SANSOM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 715 SANSOM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 715 SANSOM STREET offer parking?
No, 715 SANSOM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 715 SANSOM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 SANSOM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 SANSOM STREET have a pool?
No, 715 SANSOM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 715 SANSOM STREET have accessible units?
No, 715 SANSOM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 715 SANSOM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 SANSOM STREET has units with dishwashers.
