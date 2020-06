Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated one bedroom apartment!!! The apartment still needs little finish touch to do but will be ready for July move in. Appliances will be coming soon as well. Speaking of apartment itself, it has laminated floor, ceramic tile backsplash, built-in microwave, in unit washer and dryer and central air and heat. It is about 2 minutes walk to the Regional rail stop. One minute walk to the 18 bus. Close to main commuter roads and shopping.