6529 Linmore Avenue

6529 Linmore Ave, Philadelphia, PA is a single family home that contains 1,200 sq ft and was built in 1965. With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This is a Room Rental ONLY. Looking for a Male to fill this room rental. Requirements First, Last, and Security Deposit prior to move in.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Philadelphia. Amenities included: hardwood floors. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 24th 2020. $550/month rent. $550 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact CK Investment Group, LLC at 215-792-4340 to learn more. MORE PICTURES TO COME! BUT FEEL FREE TO SCHEDULE TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY IN PERSON!