Last updated June 27 2020 at 3:45 PM

6529 Linmore Avenue

6529 Linmore Avenue · (856) 446-3489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6529 Linmore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19142
Paschall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$550

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
6529 Linmore Ave, Philadelphia, PA is a single family home that contains 1,200 sq ft and was built in 1965. With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This is a Room Rental ONLY. Looking for a Male to fill this room rental. Requirements First, Last, and Security Deposit prior to move in.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Philadelphia. Amenities included: hardwood floors. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 24th 2020. $550/month rent. $550 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact CK Investment Group, LLC at 215-792-4340 to learn more. MORE PICTURES TO COME! BUT FEEL FREE TO SCHEDULE TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY IN PERSON!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 Linmore Avenue have any available units?
6529 Linmore Avenue has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 6529 Linmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Linmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Linmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6529 Linmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6529 Linmore Avenue offer parking?
No, 6529 Linmore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6529 Linmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 Linmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Linmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 6529 Linmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6529 Linmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6529 Linmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Linmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6529 Linmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6529 Linmore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6529 Linmore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
