615 S DELHI STREET

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Amazing Bella Vista home for RENT. This lovely house is conveniently located a few steps away from Whole Foods and all of the shopping, restaurants and bars South Street has to offer. You are welcomed by beautiful hardwood floors and a fantastic living area, great for entertaining! The enormous eat in kitchen features beautiful granite tops and a breakfast bar! You will find outstanding custom tiled bathrooms, one boasting a wonderful double vanity. Three fully carpeted spacious bedrooms will grant you all of the elbow room and personal space you'll need. To top it off, an impressive outdoor patio will host all of your summer BBQ's! Great opportunity! Contact the co-listing agent for a virtual tour.