615 S DELHI STREET
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 PM

615 S DELHI STREET

615 South Delhi Street · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 South Delhi Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Bella Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Amazing Bella Vista home for RENT. This lovely house is conveniently located a few steps away from Whole Foods and all of the shopping, restaurants and bars South Street has to offer. You are welcomed by beautiful hardwood floors and a fantastic living area, great for entertaining! The enormous eat in kitchen features beautiful granite tops and a breakfast bar! You will find outstanding custom tiled bathrooms, one boasting a wonderful double vanity. Three fully carpeted spacious bedrooms will grant you all of the elbow room and personal space you'll need. To top it off, an impressive outdoor patio will host all of your summer BBQ's! Great opportunity! Contact the co-listing agent for a virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 S DELHI STREET have any available units?
615 S DELHI STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 S DELHI STREET have?
Some of 615 S DELHI STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 S DELHI STREET currently offering any rent specials?
615 S DELHI STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 S DELHI STREET pet-friendly?
No, 615 S DELHI STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 615 S DELHI STREET offer parking?
No, 615 S DELHI STREET does not offer parking.
Does 615 S DELHI STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 S DELHI STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 S DELHI STREET have a pool?
No, 615 S DELHI STREET does not have a pool.
Does 615 S DELHI STREET have accessible units?
No, 615 S DELHI STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 615 S DELHI STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 S DELHI STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
