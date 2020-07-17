All apartments in Philadelphia
5321 WALNUT STREET
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:56 PM

5321 WALNUT STREET

5321 Walnut Street · (215) 870-3893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5321 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Recently renovated first floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Philadelphia. The unit contains 2 bedrooms a bathroom, Living room, Dining room and Kitchen on the 1St floor. The unit also contains a fully finished basement which includes a family room, laundry room and one more bedroom.Conveniently Located. Close to University City, Schools, Shopping, Public Transportation and Just Minutes to Major Roadways & Center City. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. No Pets. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month rent. For information contact the agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 WALNUT STREET have any available units?
5321 WALNUT STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5321 WALNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5321 WALNUT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 WALNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5321 WALNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5321 WALNUT STREET offer parking?
No, 5321 WALNUT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5321 WALNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5321 WALNUT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 WALNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 5321 WALNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5321 WALNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 5321 WALNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 WALNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5321 WALNUT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5321 WALNUT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5321 WALNUT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
