5321 WALNUT STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Recently renovated first floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Philadelphia. The unit contains 2 bedrooms a bathroom, Living room, Dining room and Kitchen on the 1St floor. The unit also contains a fully finished basement which includes a family room, laundry room and one more bedroom.Conveniently Located. Close to University City, Schools, Shopping, Public Transportation and Just Minutes to Major Roadways & Center City. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. No Pets. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month rent. For information contact the agent.