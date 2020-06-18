Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

522 N. 32nd Street - House Available 09/01/20 Spacious 5 bedroom house near at 32nd & Brandywine Street! - Powelton Village home with wall to wall carpets in all bedrooms and hardwood floors in common areas. This house features full size washer/dryer, central a/c, yard, basement and 1-car parking! Close to Drexel University's campus and easy access to I-76. Just a few blocks from the Philadelphia Museum of Art!



Available to move in 9/1!



For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact New Age Realty Group’s leasing office at 215-387-1002.



