522 N. 32nd Street - House
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

522 N. 32nd Street - House

522 North 32nd Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

522 North 32nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 522 N. 32nd Street - House · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
522 N. 32nd Street - House Available 09/01/20 Spacious 5 bedroom house near at 32nd & Brandywine Street! - Powelton Village home with wall to wall carpets in all bedrooms and hardwood floors in common areas. This house features full size washer/dryer, central a/c, yard, basement and 1-car parking! Close to Drexel University's campus and easy access to I-76. Just a few blocks from the Philadelphia Museum of Art!

Available to move in 9/1!

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact New Age Realty Group’s leasing office at 215-387-1002.

(RLNE2297791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 N. 32nd Street - House have any available units?
522 N. 32nd Street - House has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 N. 32nd Street - House have?
Some of 522 N. 32nd Street - House's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 N. 32nd Street - House currently offering any rent specials?
522 N. 32nd Street - House isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 N. 32nd Street - House pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 N. 32nd Street - House is pet friendly.
Does 522 N. 32nd Street - House offer parking?
Yes, 522 N. 32nd Street - House does offer parking.
Does 522 N. 32nd Street - House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 N. 32nd Street - House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 N. 32nd Street - House have a pool?
No, 522 N. 32nd Street - House does not have a pool.
Does 522 N. 32nd Street - House have accessible units?
No, 522 N. 32nd Street - House does not have accessible units.
Does 522 N. 32nd Street - House have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 N. 32nd Street - House does not have units with dishwashers.
