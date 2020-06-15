All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:56 PM

5038 Springfield Ave

5038 Springfield Avenue · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5038 Springfield Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Kingsessing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Lovely 4BR/4BA completely remolded and upgraded house in southwest Cedar Park!! This property is completely remodeled with all the bells and whistles!

With hardwood floors throughout the place, you are welcomed into the vast living room and the great open floor plan of the first floor. With large windows on the north and west side natural light is plentiful in the house. The living room leads back to the gorgeous kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, Caesar-stone countertops, and shaker cabinets. Plenty of counter and cabinet space, and a great center island with tuck under space for stools. There is a back entry that takes you to the large deck, great for grilling and relaxing on warm summer nights.

The second level features dual master suites, with both rooms having large closets and in-suite bathrooms. The other two rooms share a bathroom between them, with both rooms featuring large closets and great light. With a finished basement, this place is a place, not to miss out on. There is parking in the rear under the deck.

Situated between Baltimore & Chester Ave. Regional rails and trolley stops are within walking distance. With great dining and entertainment nearby as well. Easy access I-76, Rt-3 and Rt-13.

Cats welcome with additional deposit!

Washer and Dryer on-site!!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Property Management Group Philadelphia at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5689977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5038 Springfield Ave have any available units?
5038 Springfield Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5038 Springfield Ave have?
Some of 5038 Springfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5038 Springfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5038 Springfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5038 Springfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5038 Springfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5038 Springfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5038 Springfield Ave does offer parking.
Does 5038 Springfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5038 Springfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5038 Springfield Ave have a pool?
No, 5038 Springfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5038 Springfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 5038 Springfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5038 Springfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5038 Springfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
