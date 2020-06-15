5038 Springfield Ave

Amenities

Lovely 4BR/4BA completely remolded and upgraded house in southwest Cedar Park!! This property is completely remodeled with all the bells and whistles!



With hardwood floors throughout the place, you are welcomed into the vast living room and the great open floor plan of the first floor. With large windows on the north and west side natural light is plentiful in the house. The living room leads back to the gorgeous kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, Caesar-stone countertops, and shaker cabinets. Plenty of counter and cabinet space, and a great center island with tuck under space for stools. There is a back entry that takes you to the large deck, great for grilling and relaxing on warm summer nights.



The second level features dual master suites, with both rooms having large closets and in-suite bathrooms. The other two rooms share a bathroom between them, with both rooms featuring large closets and great light. With a finished basement, this place is a place, not to miss out on. There is parking in the rear under the deck.



Situated between Baltimore & Chester Ave. Regional rails and trolley stops are within walking distance. With great dining and entertainment nearby as well. Easy access I-76, Rt-3 and Rt-13.



Cats welcome with additional deposit!



Washer and Dryer on-site!!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Property Management Group Philadelphia at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



