All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 50 S 16TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
50 S 16TH STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

50 S 16TH STREET

50 South 16th Street · (610) 828-2224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Center City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

50 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4803 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
sauna
valet service
yoga
FOR RENT: Unfurnished or Furnished is also available! Unparalleled skyline and river views adorn this ultra luxury 48th floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condominium at the Residences at Two Liberty. Step into the private residence lobby with door staff and concierge available 24/7, and take the elevator up using key fobbed access to your new home! Upon entering, you will be immediately captivated by the large walls of glass windows highlighting the sweeping panoramic views of the city! This corner North and West facing property offers a contemporary open floor plan with a chefs kitchen with black granite counter tops, white gloss cabinetry, and built in Miele and Sub zero stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom has a wall of of closets and an enormous en suite marble bathroom with dual vanities, oversized soaking tub and large glass enclosed shower. The second and third bedrooms are well proportioned and are serviced by the 2nd full marble bath. The highest caliber finishes were used throughout, including beautiful hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Five star amenities are found on the 38th floor which offers a fitness center/spa with endless pool, steam showers, sauna, yoga studio, a business center and board room, media and billiard room. Additionally, a chauffeured Mercedes town car is available for residents. Valet parking is also available at an additional fee. Located in Rittenhouse square area, the Residences at Two Liberty is in close proximity to incredible shops and restaurants and world class museums and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 S 16TH STREET have any available units?
50 S 16TH STREET has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 S 16TH STREET have?
Some of 50 S 16TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 S 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
50 S 16TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 S 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 50 S 16TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 50 S 16TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 50 S 16TH STREET offers parking.
Does 50 S 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 S 16TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 S 16TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 50 S 16TH STREET has a pool.
Does 50 S 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 50 S 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 50 S 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 S 16TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 50 S 16TH STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Goldtex
315 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
2130 Locust
2130 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity