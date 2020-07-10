50 S 16TH STREET

Amenities

FOR RENT: Unfurnished or Furnished is also available! Unparalleled skyline and river views adorn this ultra luxury 48th floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condominium at the Residences at Two Liberty. Step into the private residence lobby with door staff and concierge available 24/7, and take the elevator up using key fobbed access to your new home! Upon entering, you will be immediately captivated by the large walls of glass windows highlighting the sweeping panoramic views of the city! This corner North and West facing property offers a contemporary open floor plan with a chefs kitchen with black granite counter tops, white gloss cabinetry, and built in Miele and Sub zero stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom has a wall of of closets and an enormous en suite marble bathroom with dual vanities, oversized soaking tub and large glass enclosed shower. The second and third bedrooms are well proportioned and are serviced by the 2nd full marble bath. The highest caliber finishes were used throughout, including beautiful hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Five star amenities are found on the 38th floor which offers a fitness center/spa with endless pool, steam showers, sauna, yoga studio, a business center and board room, media and billiard room. Additionally, a chauffeured Mercedes town car is available for residents. Valet parking is also available at an additional fee. Located in Rittenhouse square area, the Residences at Two Liberty is in close proximity to incredible shops and restaurants and world class museums and nightlife.