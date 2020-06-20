4927 N. 17th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom House for Rent - 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath Available - Hardwood Floors, Enclose Porch, Back Deck, Back Driveway, Garage for Storage Only, Refrigerator and Stove. You pay your own Utilities (Gas, Electric and Water). Small Dog or Cat Ok with $250 Pet deposit. To qualify there is a $50 Application, Credit & Background Check Fee, Must make $3,600.00 of documented income a month. Credit score must be 600 or Above. Need 3 Months to move in (First, Last & Security). For a viewing call GW Property Management Inc. 215-424-8969



