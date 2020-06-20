All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4927 N. 17th St.

4927 North 17th Street · (215) 424-8969
Location

4927 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19141
Logan

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4927 N. 17th St. · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

3 Bedroom House for Rent - 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath Available - Hardwood Floors, Enclose Porch, Back Deck, Back Driveway, Garage for Storage Only, Refrigerator and Stove. You pay your own Utilities (Gas, Electric and Water). Small Dog or Cat Ok with $250 Pet deposit. To qualify there is a $50 Application, Credit & Background Check Fee, Must make $3,600.00 of documented income a month. Credit score must be 600 or Above. Need 3 Months to move in (First, Last & Security). For a viewing call GW Property Management Inc. 215-424-8969

(RLNE5814424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4927 N. 17th St. have any available units?
4927 N. 17th St. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4927 N. 17th St. have?
Some of 4927 N. 17th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4927 N. 17th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4927 N. 17th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4927 N. 17th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4927 N. 17th St. is pet friendly.
Does 4927 N. 17th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4927 N. 17th St. does offer parking.
Does 4927 N. 17th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4927 N. 17th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4927 N. 17th St. have a pool?
No, 4927 N. 17th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4927 N. 17th St. have accessible units?
No, 4927 N. 17th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4927 N. 17th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4927 N. 17th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
