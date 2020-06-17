All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments)

4751 Upland Street · (215) 383-1439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4751 Upland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Southwest Schuylkill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3bd/1.5ba Cedar Park Home Available! - Available now, at 4751 Upland St., located in the Cedar Park section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This incredible home features 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. The lovely kitchen comes equipped with tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets, a stove, refrigerator, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are open and bright, with tons of windows that allow for natural sunlight; when desired. Plenty of storage/ closet room throughout.

Schedule your showing today while this amazing rental remains available!

(RLNE5644189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) have any available units?
4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) currently offering any rent specials?
4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) pet-friendly?
No, 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) offer parking?
No, 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) does not offer parking.
Does 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) have a pool?
No, 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) does not have a pool.
Does 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) have accessible units?
No, 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) does not have accessible units.
Does 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) have units with dishwashers?
No, 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) have units with air conditioning?
No, 4751 Upland St. (TCS Investments) does not have units with air conditioning.
