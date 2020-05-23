All apartments in Philadelphia
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4631 N BROAD STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

4631 N BROAD STREET

4631 North Broad Street · (215) 200-1089
Location

4631 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Logan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to this newly renovated four bedroom two bath bi-level unit located in the Logan Section of the City. This unit features all of the bells and whistles that anyone can ask for from hardwood floors throughout, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances that consist of refrigerator, stove, and microwave. This unit also has central air for those hot summers. As you enter the unit you are greeted by the open floor plan that runs from the large living room area to the kitchen that offers plenty of counter and cabinet space. You start to admire the hardwood floors and can imagine where all of your furniture will go. You step into the kitchen and your breath is taken away by the gorgeous granite countertop that is complimented with the cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Next you head into bedroom 1 and you like how the hardwood floors continue to flow throughout the bedrooms and into the hallway leading to the bathroom and bedroom 2. You decide to check out the bathroom and find yourself impressed by the tiles floors and subway tiles surrounding the tub. You step into bedroom 2 and can really picture yourself moving into this unit. You are telling yourself that not only is this unit newly renovated but the bedrooms are huge. You decide to head downstairs and you find yourself filled with joy as you walk into the family room. You head into bedroom 3 that is nicely sized and then to bedroom 4 that is also nicely sized and lastly you check out the laundry room that completes this unit. You are ecstatic that you stopped by to tour the unit and cannot wait until you submit your application to start enjoying your new home. Hurry as this beauty will not last. Housing Choice Vouchers are Welcome!!! This unit is conveniently located steps away from the Broad Street line where you can travel to Center City within minutes. It is also within close proximity to major highways, stores, shops, and restaurants. Schedule now and submit your application today. Your home awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 N BROAD STREET have any available units?
4631 N BROAD STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4631 N BROAD STREET have?
Some of 4631 N BROAD STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4631 N BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4631 N BROAD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 N BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4631 N BROAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4631 N BROAD STREET offer parking?
No, 4631 N BROAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4631 N BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 N BROAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 N BROAD STREET have a pool?
No, 4631 N BROAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4631 N BROAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 4631 N BROAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 N BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4631 N BROAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
