4631 N BROAD STREET

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to this newly renovated four bedroom two bath bi-level unit located in the Logan Section of the City. This unit features all of the bells and whistles that anyone can ask for from hardwood floors throughout, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances that consist of refrigerator, stove, and microwave. This unit also has central air for those hot summers. As you enter the unit you are greeted by the open floor plan that runs from the large living room area to the kitchen that offers plenty of counter and cabinet space. You start to admire the hardwood floors and can imagine where all of your furniture will go. You step into the kitchen and your breath is taken away by the gorgeous granite countertop that is complimented with the cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Next you head into bedroom 1 and you like how the hardwood floors continue to flow throughout the bedrooms and into the hallway leading to the bathroom and bedroom 2. You decide to check out the bathroom and find yourself impressed by the tiles floors and subway tiles surrounding the tub. You step into bedroom 2 and can really picture yourself moving into this unit. You are telling yourself that not only is this unit newly renovated but the bedrooms are huge. You decide to head downstairs and you find yourself filled with joy as you walk into the family room. You head into bedroom 3 that is nicely sized and then to bedroom 4 that is also nicely sized and lastly you check out the laundry room that completes this unit. You are ecstatic that you stopped by to tour the unit and cannot wait until you submit your application to start enjoying your new home. Hurry as this beauty will not last. Housing Choice Vouchers are Welcome!!! This unit is conveniently located steps away from the Broad Street line where you can travel to Center City within minutes. It is also within close proximity to major highways, stores, shops, and restaurants. Schedule now and submit your application today. Your home awaits you.