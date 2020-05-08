All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:20 AM

46 S 44TH STREET

46 South 44th Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

46 South 44th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
new construction
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Located right off of Chestnut Street in the heart of University City, this brand new construction four unit complex features a communal roof deck, giving you the best views of the surrounding neighborhoods, universities, and skyline of Center City. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is equipped with central air/heat, high-tech key pad alarm system, brand new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, electric stove/oven and refrigerator, garbage disposal, granite countertops, and ceramic tiles in the kitchen. As you walk out of the living room, a hallway leads into each bedroom, bathroom, and the accessible washer and dryer in its own individual closet room. Throughout each unit, there are dark hardwood floors and very spacious closets in each of the bedrooms. This apartment is in an incredible location, as it is within the closest of walking distances to a ton of schools, restaurants and other attractions just a couple blocks away from your front doorstep!*2 year lease preferred*Small pets permitted with owner approval; case by case*$500 non refundable pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 S 44TH STREET have any available units?
46 S 44TH STREET has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 S 44TH STREET have?
Some of 46 S 44TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 S 44TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
46 S 44TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 S 44TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 S 44TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 46 S 44TH STREET offer parking?
No, 46 S 44TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 46 S 44TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 S 44TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 S 44TH STREET have a pool?
No, 46 S 44TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 46 S 44TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 46 S 44TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 46 S 44TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 S 44TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
