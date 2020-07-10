All apartments in Philadelphia
4523 N UBER STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4523 N UBER STREET

4523 North Uber Street · No Longer Available
Location

4523 North Uber Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Logan

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom house on a tree lined street featuring a front porch, rear patio and large rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 N UBER STREET have any available units?
4523 N UBER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 4523 N UBER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4523 N UBER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 N UBER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4523 N UBER STREET offer parking?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4523 N UBER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 N UBER STREET have a pool?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4523 N UBER STREET have accessible units?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 N UBER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4523 N UBER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
