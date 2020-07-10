Rent Calculator
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4523 N UBER STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4523 N UBER STREET
4523 North Uber Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Logan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4523 North Uber Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Logan
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom house on a tree lined street featuring a front porch, rear patio and large rear yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4523 N UBER STREET have any available units?
4523 N UBER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 4523 N UBER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4523 N UBER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 N UBER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 4523 N UBER STREET offer parking?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4523 N UBER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 N UBER STREET have a pool?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4523 N UBER STREET have accessible units?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 N UBER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4523 N UBER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4523 N UBER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
