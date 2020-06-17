4450 Silverwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

*** We are currently postponing all showings for occupied units until Mid April, however, we urge you to apply for the future! ***

]



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a perfect find, just 2 short blocks from Main St in Manayunk. The property has 2 enormous decks, 3 vanities, and an open floor plan that flows into a well-maintained kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pantry. All 3 bedrooms have large closets and enough room to fit two single beds or 1 queen. The master bedroom (13' by 14') contains enough room for a king bed and contains the most closet space of the 3 rooms. Washer and dryer on 2nd floor and large basement for extra storage space included. Professionally managed by Slate Property Management.