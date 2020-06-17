All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4450 Silverwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4450 Silverwood Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

4450 Silverwood Street

4450 Silverwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Manayunk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4450 Silverwood Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*** We are currently postponing all showings for occupied units until Mid April, however, we urge you to apply for the future! ***
]

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a perfect find, just 2 short blocks from Main St in Manayunk. The property has 2 enormous decks, 3 vanities, and an open floor plan that flows into a well-maintained kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pantry. All 3 bedrooms have large closets and enough room to fit two single beds or 1 queen. The master bedroom (13' by 14') contains enough room for a king bed and contains the most closet space of the 3 rooms. Washer and dryer on 2nd floor and large basement for extra storage space included. Professionally managed by Slate Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 Silverwood Street have any available units?
4450 Silverwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4450 Silverwood Street have?
Some of 4450 Silverwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 Silverwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
4450 Silverwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 Silverwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 4450 Silverwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4450 Silverwood Street offer parking?
No, 4450 Silverwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 4450 Silverwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4450 Silverwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 Silverwood Street have a pool?
No, 4450 Silverwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 4450 Silverwood Street have accessible units?
No, 4450 Silverwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 Silverwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4450 Silverwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19138
218 Arch
218 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Julian K. & Adrian C. Ogontz
5618 Ogontz Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
1220 Sansom Street Apartments
1220 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University