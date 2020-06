Amenities

$250 lease credit off first month rent for any lease signed in May!

Beautiful new construction in a central location in Roxborough. Four bedrooms three and a half bathrooms with garage and roof deck. The basement level includes access to the garage and mud room/ additional living space. On the first floor you will find a large living room, dining room, and kitchen. Second floor includes to bedrooms and a hall bath. The third floor has one bedroom a half bath and large master suite with private bath.

Virtual Tour Link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pr_ZfgQMwBLhSIAx3PATEc9RGYFgppOB/view?usp=sharing



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/444-kingsley-st-philadelphia-pa-19128-usa/103b4b78-8390-4d1d-b24c-32ab24a59be9



No Pets Allowed



