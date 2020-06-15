4312 Main Street

Amenities

You wont forget this unique corner one-bedroom! With oversized warehouse windows, vaulted ceilings, and exposed wood beams, this home is one-of-a-kind! The in-unit washer/dryer, central AC, and a fully-equipped kitchen with full-size dishwasher, brand new LG refrigerator, and stainless steel appliances make city living a breeze!br With gated entry, a quaint tree-lined courtyard, and community fitness center, Canal House is truly an urban oasis! Conveniently situated on Main Street in Manayunk, restaurants, galleries, boutiques and more are at your door. br Want to make Canal House your new home? Call today to schedule a tour!iP