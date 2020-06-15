All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated February 18 2020 at 11:15 AM

4312 Main Street

4312 Main Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4312 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
You wont forget this unique corner one-bedroom! With oversized warehouse windows, vaulted ceilings, and exposed wood beams, this home is one-of-a-kind! The in-unit washer/dryer, central AC, and a fully-equipped kitchen with full-size dishwasher, brand new LG refrigerator, and stainless steel appliances make city living a breeze!br With gated entry, a quaint tree-lined courtyard, and community fitness center, Canal House is truly an urban oasis! Conveniently situated on Main Street in Manayunk, restaurants, galleries, boutiques and more are at your door. br Want to make Canal House your new home? Call today to schedule a tour!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Main Street have any available units?
4312 Main Street has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 Main Street have?
Some of 4312 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 4312 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4312 Main Street offer parking?
No, 4312 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 4312 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4312 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Main Street have a pool?
No, 4312 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 4312 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 4312 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4312 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
