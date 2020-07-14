427 Vine Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal

Old City, established by William Penn in the late 17th century, is a neighborhood that is rich with history. Former home to the nation's first capital, Old City is now a popular residential, business, and nightlife district filled with lounges, bars, galleries, and shops along with many wonderful cafes and eateries, making it an excellent area for students, young professionals, and couples looking to enjoy the neighborhood in which they reside.