Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

427 Vine Street

427 Vine Street · (215) 608-2876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

427 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Old City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 427 Vine Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

Old City, established by William Penn in the late 17th century, is a neighborhood that is rich with history. Former home to the nation's first capital, Old City is now a popular residential, business, and nightlife district filled with lounges, bars, galleries, and shops along with many wonderful cafes and eateries, making it an excellent area for students, young professionals, and couples looking to enjoy the neighborhood in which they reside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 427 Vine Street have any available units?
427 Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Vine Street have?
Some of 427 Vine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
427 Vine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 427 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 427 Vine Street offers parking.
Does 427 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 Vine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 427 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 427 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 427 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Vine Street has units with dishwashers.

