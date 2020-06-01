404 S CROSKEY STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse is located in the Fitler Square neighborhood. Features include hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and more. The first floor has an eat-in kitchen with double-doors out to the private back patio. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace. Upstairs you'll find 2 nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The primary bedroom has a his and hers closets. The other bedroom has ample closet space. There is an unfinished basement which is where you'll find the washer and dryer and plenty of storage space.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fitler Square neighborhood of Philadelphia, you'll be right near local favorites like Ants Pants Cafe, Callahan's Grille, Honey's Sit 'N' Eat, Rival Bros Coffee Bar, Good Karma Cafe, Doobies Bar, Trattoria Carina, Gusto Pizzeria, Friday Saturday Sunday, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.