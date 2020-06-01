All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

404 S CROSKEY STREET

404 South Croskey Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

404 South Croskey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Fitler Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse is located in the Fitler Square neighborhood. Features include hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and more. The first floor has an eat-in kitchen with double-doors out to the private back patio. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace. Upstairs you'll find 2 nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The primary bedroom has a his and hers closets. The other bedroom has ample closet space. There is an unfinished basement which is where you'll find the washer and dryer and plenty of storage space.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fitler Square neighborhood of Philadelphia, you'll be right near local favorites like Ants Pants Cafe, Callahan's Grille, Honey's Sit 'N' Eat, Rival Bros Coffee Bar, Good Karma Cafe, Doobies Bar, Trattoria Carina, Gusto Pizzeria, Friday Saturday Sunday, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 S CROSKEY STREET have any available units?
404 S CROSKEY STREET has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 S CROSKEY STREET have?
Some of 404 S CROSKEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 S CROSKEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
404 S CROSKEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 S CROSKEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 S CROSKEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 404 S CROSKEY STREET offer parking?
No, 404 S CROSKEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 404 S CROSKEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 S CROSKEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 S CROSKEY STREET have a pool?
No, 404 S CROSKEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 404 S CROSKEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 404 S CROSKEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 404 S CROSKEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 S CROSKEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
