404 QUEEN STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

404 QUEEN STREET

404 Queen Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

404 Queen Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
yoga
Spacious 2 bedroom with common rooftop deck at The Revere, which features luxury apartments in the heart of Queen Village! Situated on the corner of 4th and Queen Streets, The Revere is part of the 4th street commercial corridor that consists of great restaurants, bars, coffee shops, fashion stores, a fresh foods market, yoga studio, and much more. The Revere is also walking distance to destinations such as South Street, Old City, Penn's Landing, the Italian Market, and is moments from Center City's world-class dining and shopping. In addition to all the local attractions, The Revere is located within the Meredith School Catchment. With its proximity to SEPTA stations and stops, bike share stations, and all major highways, you can commute inside or outside the city with ease. Schedule a showing today to see everything this apartment has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

