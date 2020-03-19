All apartments in Philadelphia
4033 GREEN ST
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

4033 GREEN ST

4033 Green Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4033 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
West Powelton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
This is what you have been waiting for!! Location, Spacious and back yard for entertaining! Convenient to University of Penn, Drexel University and Center City. Feel at home in this inviting 4 bedroom, 1 full bath, and 1 half bath row in University City. Enter into foyer with large coat closet. Large great room flows into eat-in kitchen. Second floor has two generous bedrooms with tons of closet space and a oversized bathroom with modern cabinetry. Third floor offers two large bedrooms with multiple closets in each room along with a bonus half bathroom. Access large, fenced in rear yard from kitchen. Just in time for warm weather entertaining! Wide stairway to basement for ease of storage and laundry hookup. Newer carpeting throughout. You can convert one of the bedrooms into you home entertainment room or work from home office. Great for multiple students. The possibilities are endless! Septa bus and subway one block away. New flooring to be installed prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 GREEN ST have any available units?
4033 GREEN ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4033 GREEN ST have?
Some of 4033 GREEN ST's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 GREEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
4033 GREEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 GREEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 4033 GREEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4033 GREEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 4033 GREEN ST does offer parking.
Does 4033 GREEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4033 GREEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 GREEN ST have a pool?
No, 4033 GREEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 4033 GREEN ST have accessible units?
No, 4033 GREEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 GREEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4033 GREEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
