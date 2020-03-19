4033 GREEN ST

Amenities

This is what you have been waiting for!! Location, Spacious and back yard for entertaining! Convenient to University of Penn, Drexel University and Center City. Feel at home in this inviting 4 bedroom, 1 full bath, and 1 half bath row in University City. Enter into foyer with large coat closet. Large great room flows into eat-in kitchen. Second floor has two generous bedrooms with tons of closet space and a oversized bathroom with modern cabinetry. Third floor offers two large bedrooms with multiple closets in each room along with a bonus half bathroom. Access large, fenced in rear yard from kitchen. Just in time for warm weather entertaining! Wide stairway to basement for ease of storage and laundry hookup. Newer carpeting throughout. You can convert one of the bedrooms into you home entertainment room or work from home office. Great for multiple students. The possibilities are endless! Septa bus and subway one block away. New flooring to be installed prior to move in.