Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors fireplace

Bright one-bedroom apartment with high ceilings, wood floors, and spacious tile bath. Washer/dryer in the basement. Available now! Please contact alex(at)solorealty.com with any questions or to schedule a showing. We look forward to hearing from you! We are sorry that due to the Governor~s mandate we are unable to make appointments to show the unit at this time. Please contact us with questions regarding the unit, and enjoy the virtual tour! #virtualopenhouse https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cMWcCZO1OA6FoSKD8Mj3RKTWJUgZcfGS/view 05/31/2020 12:00 AM-12:00 PM