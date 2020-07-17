All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

344 QUEEN STREET

344 Queen Street · No Longer Available
Location

344 Queen Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
coffee bar
yoga
key fob access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
key fob access
new construction
yoga
Welcome to the The Revere East - a collection of luxury apartments in the heart of Queen Village. This newly built unit is a large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, bi-level apartment with an amazing rooftop deck and a private street entrance with keyless access. Enter the front door and walk up the stairs to a spacious living room and kitchen featuring upscale finishes and appliances. Just off the kitchen is a half bathroom perfect for when you are entertaining guests. Follow the stairs up to the next level and you will find a master bedroom with dual sink vanity and a beautiful glass shower. Also on this level is a second bedroom and a full second bath. A washer and dryer are located in the hallway. Just a quick set of stairs up from the bedroom level is a private rooftop deck with panoramic views around the city. Situated on 4th Street between Queen and Christian Streets, The Revere East is part of the booming 4th street commercial corridor that consists of great restaurants, bars, coffee shops, fashion stores, a fresh foods market, yoga studio, and much more. The Revere East is also walking distance to destinations such as South Street, Old City, Penn's Landing, the Italian Market, and is moments from Center City's world-class dining and shopping. In addition to all the local attractions, The Revere East is located within the Meredith School Catchment. With its proximity to SEPTA stations and stops, bike share stations, and all major highways, you can commute inside or outside the city with ease. Schedule a showing today to see everything this apartment has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 QUEEN STREET have any available units?
344 QUEEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 QUEEN STREET have?
Some of 344 QUEEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 QUEEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
344 QUEEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 QUEEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 344 QUEEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 344 QUEEN STREET offer parking?
No, 344 QUEEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 344 QUEEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 QUEEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 QUEEN STREET have a pool?
No, 344 QUEEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 344 QUEEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 344 QUEEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 344 QUEEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 QUEEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
