344 QUEEN STREET

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar key fob access new construction yoga

Welcome to the The Revere East - a collection of luxury apartments in the heart of Queen Village. This newly built unit is a large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, bi-level apartment with an amazing rooftop deck and a private street entrance with keyless access. Enter the front door and walk up the stairs to a spacious living room and kitchen featuring upscale finishes and appliances. Just off the kitchen is a half bathroom perfect for when you are entertaining guests. Follow the stairs up to the next level and you will find a master bedroom with dual sink vanity and a beautiful glass shower. Also on this level is a second bedroom and a full second bath. A washer and dryer are located in the hallway. Just a quick set of stairs up from the bedroom level is a private rooftop deck with panoramic views around the city. Situated on 4th Street between Queen and Christian Streets, The Revere East is part of the booming 4th street commercial corridor that consists of great restaurants, bars, coffee shops, fashion stores, a fresh foods market, yoga studio, and much more. The Revere East is also walking distance to destinations such as South Street, Old City, Penn's Landing, the Italian Market, and is moments from Center City's world-class dining and shopping. In addition to all the local attractions, The Revere East is located within the Meredith School Catchment. With its proximity to SEPTA stations and stops, bike share stations, and all major highways, you can commute inside or outside the city with ease. Schedule a showing today to see everything this apartment has to offer!