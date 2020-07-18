All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:07 PM

339 E Armat St

339 East Armat Street · (267) 214-4297
Location

339 East Armat Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
East Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $2150 · Avail. now

$2,150

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This large three story single-family home is calling your name! Located in East Germantown, this home has been fully renovated and is ready for move in!

Upon entering this home, you are welcomed by a large open floor plan, living room/ dinning room/ kitchen area. The kitchen is absolutely stunning with custom white cabinets, granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances and beautiful custom light fixtures! Equipped with whirlpool appliances including an electric stove, microwave, and refrigerator! The beautiful gray laminate hardwood flooring throughout the home really modernizes this amazing space. The full bathroom located on this level is also quite the stunner! The soaking tub/ shower is completed with gorgeous subway tile! The single vanity is accompanied with a custom light fixture and granite counter top! Located off the kitchen is a great back room which can be used as a TV room/ living room. This room offers private access to a fenced in yard. This makes for a great private outdoor sanctuary!

The second level offers 3 large bedrooms with great custom closets! Each room has large windows which allow for amazing natural light! The full bathroom located on this level is completed with a soaking tub/ shower finished with white subway tile! The single vanity contains a gorgeous granite counter top and custom light fixture.
The 3rd level is where the remaining bedrooms are located. All are very spacious and allow for amazing natural lighting!

In addition, this home has an unfinished basement that can be used for storage or extra space!

Pets allowed with additional $500 deposit. Must be 50Lbs or less!

To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5896439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 E Armat St have any available units?
339 E Armat St has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 E Armat St have?
Some of 339 E Armat St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 E Armat St currently offering any rent specials?
339 E Armat St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 E Armat St pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 E Armat St is pet friendly.
Does 339 E Armat St offer parking?
No, 339 E Armat St does not offer parking.
Does 339 E Armat St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 E Armat St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 E Armat St have a pool?
Yes, 339 E Armat St has a pool.
Does 339 E Armat St have accessible units?
No, 339 E Armat St does not have accessible units.
Does 339 E Armat St have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 E Armat St does not have units with dishwashers.
