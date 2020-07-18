339 E Armat St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This large three story single-family home is calling your name! Located in East Germantown, this home has been fully renovated and is ready for move in!



Upon entering this home, you are welcomed by a large open floor plan, living room/ dinning room/ kitchen area. The kitchen is absolutely stunning with custom white cabinets, granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances and beautiful custom light fixtures! Equipped with whirlpool appliances including an electric stove, microwave, and refrigerator! The beautiful gray laminate hardwood flooring throughout the home really modernizes this amazing space. The full bathroom located on this level is also quite the stunner! The soaking tub/ shower is completed with gorgeous subway tile! The single vanity is accompanied with a custom light fixture and granite counter top! Located off the kitchen is a great back room which can be used as a TV room/ living room. This room offers private access to a fenced in yard. This makes for a great private outdoor sanctuary!



The second level offers 3 large bedrooms with great custom closets! Each room has large windows which allow for amazing natural light! The full bathroom located on this level is completed with a soaking tub/ shower finished with white subway tile! The single vanity contains a gorgeous granite counter top and custom light fixture.

The 3rd level is where the remaining bedrooms are located. All are very spacious and allow for amazing natural lighting!



In addition, this home has an unfinished basement that can be used for storage or extra space!



Pets allowed with additional $500 deposit. Must be 50Lbs or less!



