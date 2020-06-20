329 S 12TH STREET

Amenities

Fully furnished and ready for you to move in. Welcome home to this beautiful property. It is located in Center City, Philadelphia. Center City is the dominant business area in Philadelphia. The city has grown into the top densely populated area. The unit features two bedrooms in Washington Sq. Condo. Units 300 is a unique opportunity to live on an upper floor is a spacious 2-bedroom unit. Enter the unit through a formal vestibule with a coat closet & window: the open-concept living/dining and kitchen feature espresso-stained hardwood floors. There is direct sunlight, recessed lighting, and granite windowsills. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters & chestnut cabinetry. Storage closet & mechanical closet tucked in the rear corner. The bathroom is situated between the two bedrooms with glass vessel sink vanity, travertine tiled shower & floors. The bedrooms are nice sizes and have bright & sunny features frosted French glass door, ample closet space. The washer is conveniently placed for ease of use. Easy walk to Public Transit, Biking, and so much more. Located close to University of the Arts, Jefferson, PATCO, South St, 13th St corridor, Walnut St shopping & Rittenhouse. Tenant pays cable TV, electricity, gas, heat, hot Water, Unit is furnished and ready to go. Landlord prefers to keep furniture in place but can be switched out if needs be.