Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:00 AM

329 S 12TH STREET

329 South 12th Street · (215) 335-6900
Location

329 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully furnished and ready for you to move in. Welcome home to this beautiful property. It is located in Center City, Philadelphia. Center City is the dominant business area in Philadelphia. The city has grown into the top densely populated area. The unit features two bedrooms in Washington Sq. Condo. Units 300 is a unique opportunity to live on an upper floor is a spacious 2-bedroom unit. Enter the unit through a formal vestibule with a coat closet & window: the open-concept living/dining and kitchen feature espresso-stained hardwood floors. There is direct sunlight, recessed lighting, and granite windowsills. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters & chestnut cabinetry. Storage closet & mechanical closet tucked in the rear corner. The bathroom is situated between the two bedrooms with glass vessel sink vanity, travertine tiled shower & floors. The bedrooms are nice sizes and have bright & sunny features frosted French glass door, ample closet space. The washer is conveniently placed for ease of use. Easy walk to Public Transit, Biking, and so much more. Located close to University of the Arts, Jefferson, PATCO, South St, 13th St corridor, Walnut St shopping & Rittenhouse. Tenant pays cable TV, electricity, gas, heat, hot Water, Unit is furnished and ready to go. Landlord prefers to keep furniture in place but can be switched out if needs be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 S 12TH STREET have any available units?
329 S 12TH STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 S 12TH STREET have?
Some of 329 S 12TH STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 S 12TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
329 S 12TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 S 12TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 329 S 12TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 329 S 12TH STREET offer parking?
No, 329 S 12TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 329 S 12TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 S 12TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 S 12TH STREET have a pool?
No, 329 S 12TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 329 S 12TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 329 S 12TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 329 S 12TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 S 12TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
