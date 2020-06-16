All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:05 PM

322 S SMEDLEY STREET

322 South Smedley Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

322 South Smedley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Live! Love! Lease! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse on picturesque Smedley Street in Rittenhouse Square. Enter into the bright living room with ample storage and built-ins. This leads into a spacious dining room with recessed lighting. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and leads onto a lovely brick patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. The second level includes a bright bedroom with plenty of closet space and full bathroom with separate walk-in shower and claw foot tub. The 3rd level has an additional bedroom, wood stove, half bath, and sunny deck. Washer and dryer plus additional storage available in the lower level. Located just steps from a vast array of dining options, nightlife, shopping, and public transportation this apartment is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 S SMEDLEY STREET have any available units?
322 S SMEDLEY STREET has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 S SMEDLEY STREET have?
Some of 322 S SMEDLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 S SMEDLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
322 S SMEDLEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 S SMEDLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 322 S SMEDLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 322 S SMEDLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 322 S SMEDLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 322 S SMEDLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 S SMEDLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 S SMEDLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 322 S SMEDLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 322 S SMEDLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 322 S SMEDLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 322 S SMEDLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 S SMEDLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
