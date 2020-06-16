322 S SMEDLEY STREET

Amenities

Live! Love! Lease! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse on picturesque Smedley Street in Rittenhouse Square. Enter into the bright living room with ample storage and built-ins. This leads into a spacious dining room with recessed lighting. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and leads onto a lovely brick patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. The second level includes a bright bedroom with plenty of closet space and full bathroom with separate walk-in shower and claw foot tub. The 3rd level has an additional bedroom, wood stove, half bath, and sunny deck. Washer and dryer plus additional storage available in the lower level. Located just steps from a vast array of dining options, nightlife, shopping, and public transportation this apartment is a must-see!