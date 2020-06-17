3206 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Mantua
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3206 Haverford Ave- Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated three bedroom apartment on Drexel's Campus - This bi- level apartment was just renovated with Central A/C and hardwood floors. Spacious yet modern kitchen comes with a dishwasher and a garbage disposal. The 1.5 bathrooms are also modern with nice ceramic tiles. This property is very close to Drexel University and also public transportation.
Cats okay with deposit! Sorry No Dogs!
Available to move in 9/1!
Please call New Age Realty at 215-387-10032 to schedule an appointment.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE3973951)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)