3206 Haverford Ave.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3206 Haverford Ave

3206 Haverford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3206 Haverford Ave- Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated three bedroom apartment on Drexel's Campus - This bi- level apartment was just renovated with Central A/C and hardwood floors. Spacious yet modern kitchen comes with a dishwasher and a garbage disposal. The 1.5 bathrooms are also modern with nice ceramic tiles. This property is very close to Drexel University and also public transportation.

Cats okay with deposit! Sorry No Dogs!

Available to move in 9/1!

Please call New Age Realty at 215-387-10032 to schedule an appointment.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3973951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3206 Haverford Ave have any available units?
3206 Haverford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 Haverford Ave have?
Some of 3206 Haverford Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Haverford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Haverford Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Haverford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 Haverford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3206 Haverford Ave offer parking?
No, 3206 Haverford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3206 Haverford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Haverford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Haverford Ave have a pool?
No, 3206 Haverford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Haverford Ave have accessible units?
No, 3206 Haverford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Haverford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Haverford Ave has units with dishwashers.

