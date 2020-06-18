Amenities

3120 Spring Garden Street Available 09/01/20 Four bedroom house for rent at 3120 Spring Garden St! - This is a spacious, modern four bedroom house with central A/C is located just a few blocks away from Drexel University. The first floor of this two-story house has the first bedroom, the living room, kitchen, and one of the full bathrooms. There is wall to wall carpet throughout the house, with tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms. The modern kitchen opens up to the living room and features appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. Through the kitchen is the access to the private back patio which sits along Napa Street. The bathroom on the first level is the smaller of the two and has a stall shower with glass doors. On the second floor are the remaining three bedrooms and the larger full bathroom. All of the rooms have ample closet space and great natural light. This apartment is half a block from the Spring Garden Bridge, which gives access to many parts of the city, including the Art Museum and 76.



Available to move in 9/1!



To find out more information, please contact New Age Realty at (215) 387-1002, and check out our website www.newagerealtygroup.com for other listings!



