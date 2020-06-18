All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 3120 Spring Garden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
3120 Spring Garden Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3120 Spring Garden Street

3120 Spring Garden Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3120 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3120 Spring Garden Street · Avail. Sep 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3120 Spring Garden Street Available 09/01/20 Four bedroom house for rent at 3120 Spring Garden St! - This is a spacious, modern four bedroom house with central A/C is located just a few blocks away from Drexel University. The first floor of this two-story house has the first bedroom, the living room, kitchen, and one of the full bathrooms. There is wall to wall carpet throughout the house, with tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms. The modern kitchen opens up to the living room and features appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. Through the kitchen is the access to the private back patio which sits along Napa Street. The bathroom on the first level is the smaller of the two and has a stall shower with glass doors. On the second floor are the remaining three bedrooms and the larger full bathroom. All of the rooms have ample closet space and great natural light. This apartment is half a block from the Spring Garden Bridge, which gives access to many parts of the city, including the Art Museum and 76.

Available to move in 9/1!

To find out more information, please contact New Age Realty at (215) 387-1002, and check out our website www.newagerealtygroup.com for other listings!

(RLNE2178772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Spring Garden Street have any available units?
3120 Spring Garden Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 Spring Garden Street have?
Some of 3120 Spring Garden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Spring Garden Street currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Spring Garden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Spring Garden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 Spring Garden Street is pet friendly.
Does 3120 Spring Garden Street offer parking?
No, 3120 Spring Garden Street does not offer parking.
Does 3120 Spring Garden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Spring Garden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Spring Garden Street have a pool?
No, 3120 Spring Garden Street does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Spring Garden Street have accessible units?
No, 3120 Spring Garden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Spring Garden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Spring Garden Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3120 Spring Garden Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Melrose Park Manor
210 W Cheltenham Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19126
1600 Walnut Street
1600 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Bently
1410 72nd Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19126
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity