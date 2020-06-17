312 Jackson St

Amenities

Modern Whitman 1-Story 2 Bedroom Home with W/D, Central Air, Yard, Modern Kitchen and more! - Modern Whitman 1-Story 2 Bedroom Home with W/D, Central Air, Yard, Modern Kitchen and more! Come see! Walk in to a nice-sized living room/kitchen combo with hardwood floors, modern kitchen with good cabinet and counter top space; stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Utility closet down the hall with W/D. Modern 3-piece ceramic tile bathroom. Two nice-sized bedrooms with closets and carpets. Big Back Yard! Lot of nice natural light and windows. Great place in an excellent location. Central Air and Heat! Tenant pays gas, electric, cold water/sewer, and cable/internet. Available now! Come see before it is gone!

Sorry no pets. Apply online at forresterpropertymgmt.com - $55 application fee with two paystubs and ID - we run a credit, criminal and eviction check. 1 year lease minimum. 1st, last and security due at lease signing. Contact Mike Giordano for showings at 267-688-1449.



