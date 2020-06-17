All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 312 Jackson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
312 Jackson St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

312 Jackson St

312 Jackson Street · (267) 688-1449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

312 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Whitman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 Jackson St · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Modern Whitman 1-Story 2 Bedroom Home with W/D, Central Air, Yard, Modern Kitchen and more! - Modern Whitman 1-Story 2 Bedroom Home with W/D, Central Air, Yard, Modern Kitchen and more! Come see! Walk in to a nice-sized living room/kitchen combo with hardwood floors, modern kitchen with good cabinet and counter top space; stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Utility closet down the hall with W/D. Modern 3-piece ceramic tile bathroom. Two nice-sized bedrooms with closets and carpets. Big Back Yard! Lot of nice natural light and windows. Great place in an excellent location. Central Air and Heat! Tenant pays gas, electric, cold water/sewer, and cable/internet. Available now! Come see before it is gone!
Sorry no pets. Apply online at forresterpropertymgmt.com - $55 application fee with two paystubs and ID - we run a credit, criminal and eviction check. 1 year lease minimum. 1st, last and security due at lease signing. Contact Mike Giordano for showings at 267-688-1449.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5551453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Jackson St have any available units?
312 Jackson St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Jackson St have?
Some of 312 Jackson St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
312 Jackson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 312 Jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 312 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 312 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 312 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Jackson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 312 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 312 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 312 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Jackson St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 312 Jackson St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Goldtex
315 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Julian & Andrian West
6224 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Bently
1410 72nd Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
2006 Walnut St
2006 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Collins at Midtown Village
1125 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity