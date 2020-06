Amenities

Four bedrooms with a Den. FABULOUS. RENOVATED!

COMING SOON! This spectacular GEM is gorgeous. This property has been renovated from top to bottom. 4 bedrooms with a DEN/Family room. The kitchen is simply wonderful starting with wood finishes to the brand new appliances, everything you could want in a kitchen. The hardwood floors are brand new with a rich finish. Partial bathroom on first floor, with 2 full baths on the upper levels. Each room has a USB port for your convenience. Walk in closets. Plenty of storage. Washer and dryer. New windows. Large fenced yard. The amenities go on and on. This property will be ready to RENT April 15th. Don't miss out on the super rental. Live in luxury!