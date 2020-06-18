All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 AM

273 Delmar

273 Delmar Street · (215) 482-1814
Location

273 Delmar Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Germany Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2688 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
Hurry and grab this beauty before it is gone ! This 2,688 square foot house sits on a 5,196 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Perfect for students to share but have their space as well. Washer and dryer in the basement for your use. Private Driveway and ParkingClose to Main Street in Manayunk for the restaurants and clubs. The closest grocery stores are ShopRite, Sorrentino's Grocery Store and Main Street Market. Nearby coffee shops include Coffee Time, Starbucks and Read and Eat. Nearby restaurants include Roman's Pizza Pasta House, Lucky Garden and Daiva's Grille. 273 Delmar St is near Germany Hill, Gorgas Park and Kelly Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Delmar have any available units?
273 Delmar has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 273 Delmar have?
Some of 273 Delmar's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 Delmar currently offering any rent specials?
273 Delmar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Delmar pet-friendly?
No, 273 Delmar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 273 Delmar offer parking?
Yes, 273 Delmar does offer parking.
Does 273 Delmar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 273 Delmar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Delmar have a pool?
No, 273 Delmar does not have a pool.
Does 273 Delmar have accessible units?
No, 273 Delmar does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Delmar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 Delmar has units with dishwashers.
