Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking coffee bar air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill

Hurry and grab this beauty before it is gone ! This 2,688 square foot house sits on a 5,196 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Perfect for students to share but have their space as well. Washer and dryer in the basement for your use. Private Driveway and ParkingClose to Main Street in Manayunk for the restaurants and clubs. The closest grocery stores are ShopRite, Sorrentino's Grocery Store and Main Street Market. Nearby coffee shops include Coffee Time, Starbucks and Read and Eat. Nearby restaurants include Roman's Pizza Pasta House, Lucky Garden and Daiva's Grille. 273 Delmar St is near Germany Hill, Gorgas Park and Kelly Park.