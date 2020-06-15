2728 Wharton Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Only $1700 per month!

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/2.5 bath home in the highly sought after Greysferry section of Philadelphia. Highlights include: new hardwood floors throughout, ceramic tile in bathrooms, basement, and kitchen, modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, recessed lighting throughout, modern railings. Washer and dryer hookups. Full finished basement with added storage. Moderately sized backyard for your entertaining needs. Tenant pays all utilities. Neutral color scheme throughout house to add your own personal style. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, transportation and so much more. Don't miss out, these houses are going -quickly. All serious inquires only. Available Now. Please call Mary Kate at 267-258-6116 for and additional questions or showings.