2728 Wharton Street
Last updated February 11 2020

2728 Wharton Street

2728 Wharton Street · (267) 258-6116
Location

2728 Wharton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Grays Ferry

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1316 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Only $1700 per month!
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/2.5 bath home in the highly sought after Greysferry section of Philadelphia. Highlights include: new hardwood floors throughout, ceramic tile in bathrooms, basement, and kitchen, modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, recessed lighting throughout, modern railings. Washer and dryer hookups. Full finished basement with added storage. Moderately sized backyard for your entertaining needs. Tenant pays all utilities. Neutral color scheme throughout house to add your own personal style. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, transportation and so much more. Don't miss out, these houses are going -quickly. All serious inquires only. Available Now. Please call Mary Kate at 267-258-6116 for and additional questions or showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Wharton Street have any available units?
2728 Wharton Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 Wharton Street have?
Some of 2728 Wharton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Wharton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Wharton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Wharton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2728 Wharton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2728 Wharton Street offer parking?
No, 2728 Wharton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2728 Wharton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Wharton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Wharton Street have a pool?
No, 2728 Wharton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Wharton Street have accessible units?
No, 2728 Wharton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Wharton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 Wharton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
