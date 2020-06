Amenities

**Check out the virtual tour!** This Studio/Efficiency is a true gem! It offers private parking, washer, dryer, refrigerator. This cozy studio has high hat lighting throughout and is close to shopping area. The unit is located in the basement level of the home and has private entrance and driveway. Also close proximity to the Snyder buses and major highways and Walt Whitman Bridge. Pack your bags this one won't last long. No Smoking and No Pets please. All Utilities are paid for by the owner too!