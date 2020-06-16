269 S 21ST STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

*Currently under renovation - new windows, new kitchen appliances, and other upgrades are currently in the works!* Lovely light filled Rittenhouse Square home. First floor features open living and dining room, eat in kitchen including center island and a charming bay window, powder room, and enclosed garden/patio. The second floor is highlighted by a very spacious living room/den overlooking 21 Street. There is also a nice sized bedroom with ensuite bathroom on the second floor. Three more bedrooms and one full bath are found on the third floor. The home features central air and has original pine floors throughout. The finished basement provides provides additional storage. A great home just steps from Rittenhouse Square and all that Center City has to offer.