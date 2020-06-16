All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:11 PM

269 S 21ST STREET

269 South 21st Street · (215) 794-1312
Location

269 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2292 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Currently under renovation - new windows, new kitchen appliances, and other upgrades are currently in the works!* Lovely light filled Rittenhouse Square home. First floor features open living and dining room, eat in kitchen including center island and a charming bay window, powder room, and enclosed garden/patio. The second floor is highlighted by a very spacious living room/den overlooking 21 Street. There is also a nice sized bedroom with ensuite bathroom on the second floor. Three more bedrooms and one full bath are found on the third floor. The home features central air and has original pine floors throughout. The finished basement provides provides additional storage. A great home just steps from Rittenhouse Square and all that Center City has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 S 21ST STREET have any available units?
269 S 21ST STREET has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 S 21ST STREET have?
Some of 269 S 21ST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 S 21ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
269 S 21ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 S 21ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 269 S 21ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 269 S 21ST STREET offer parking?
No, 269 S 21ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 269 S 21ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 269 S 21ST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 S 21ST STREET have a pool?
No, 269 S 21ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 269 S 21ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 269 S 21ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 269 S 21ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 S 21ST STREET has units with dishwashers.
