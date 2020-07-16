2626 N BOUVIER STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Come home to 2626 Bouvier and step into a real beauty. Stunning cherry stained hardwoods run the length of your first floor, making the beautiful architectural details pop. Your working electric fire place lends a cozy ambiance to the open living/dining areas and guide you through to the fully updated eat-in kitchen. Details matter in this home, you'll notice the kitchen back splash matches the glass tile fireplace surround, lending a cohesive design element overlooked in most homes. Just past the kitchen you'll find a mudroom/laundry room - convenient and practical. Upstairs you'll find three newly carpeted, bright and airy bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Walk to shopping, dining, and transit - don't miss this gem!**Pets are welcome with a $100 1 time non-refundable pet deposit. First, last and security are collected at lease signing.**