Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

2626 N BOUVIER STREET

2626 North Bouvier Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

2626 North Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Stanton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1052 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Come home to 2626 Bouvier and step into a real beauty. Stunning cherry stained hardwoods run the length of your first floor, making the beautiful architectural details pop. Your working electric fire place lends a cozy ambiance to the open living/dining areas and guide you through to the fully updated eat-in kitchen. Details matter in this home, you'll notice the kitchen back splash matches the glass tile fireplace surround, lending a cohesive design element overlooked in most homes. Just past the kitchen you'll find a mudroom/laundry room - convenient and practical. Upstairs you'll find three newly carpeted, bright and airy bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Walk to shopping, dining, and transit - don't miss this gem!**Pets are welcome with a $100 1 time non-refundable pet deposit. First, last and security are collected at lease signing.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 N BOUVIER STREET have any available units?
2626 N BOUVIER STREET has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 N BOUVIER STREET have?
Some of 2626 N BOUVIER STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 N BOUVIER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2626 N BOUVIER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 N BOUVIER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 N BOUVIER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2626 N BOUVIER STREET offer parking?
No, 2626 N BOUVIER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2626 N BOUVIER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 N BOUVIER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 N BOUVIER STREET have a pool?
No, 2626 N BOUVIER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2626 N BOUVIER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2626 N BOUVIER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 N BOUVIER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 N BOUVIER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
