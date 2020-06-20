2622 South St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/08/20 This charming townhouse situated in a prime location has recently been updated within the last 10 years! Upon entry of the townhouse you enter into an open living room/dining room combo with hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Through the dining area is a stunning kitchen featuring custom cabinets, granite counter tops, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances (gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave),custom backsplash and much more! Just beyond the kitchen is the lovely rear deck that is fenced in and perfect for outdoor dining!



The 2nd level features wall to wall laminate flooring with two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms can comfortably fit queen sized beds and have easy access to the hallway bathroom. The bathroom is fully updated as well.



The third level is the master suite with a massive bedroom and bathroom. The bedroom features the continued laminate flooring, large windows that allow for plenty of natural light, two closets and more!



This property features central air and a washer/dryer!



Pets are welcome with additional deposit!



The location of this property cannot be beat! Situated by Schuylkill River boardwalk with extremely easy access to University City, Rittenhouse Square, CHOP, and much more! Easy access to I-76, I-676, I-95, Broad St, Market St., and much more!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



(RLNE5802739)