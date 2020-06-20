All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2622 South St

2622 South Street · (267) 214-4297
Location

2622 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2650 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/08/20 This charming townhouse situated in a prime location has recently been updated within the last 10 years! Upon entry of the townhouse you enter into an open living room/dining room combo with hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Through the dining area is a stunning kitchen featuring custom cabinets, granite counter tops, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances (gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave),custom backsplash and much more! Just beyond the kitchen is the lovely rear deck that is fenced in and perfect for outdoor dining!

The 2nd level features wall to wall laminate flooring with two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms can comfortably fit queen sized beds and have easy access to the hallway bathroom. The bathroom is fully updated as well.

The third level is the master suite with a massive bedroom and bathroom. The bedroom features the continued laminate flooring, large windows that allow for plenty of natural light, two closets and more!

This property features central air and a washer/dryer!

Pets are welcome with additional deposit!

The location of this property cannot be beat! Situated by Schuylkill River boardwalk with extremely easy access to University City, Rittenhouse Square, CHOP, and much more! Easy access to I-76, I-676, I-95, Broad St, Market St., and much more!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5802739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 South St have any available units?
2622 South St has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 South St have?
Some of 2622 South St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 South St currently offering any rent specials?
2622 South St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 South St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2622 South St is pet friendly.
Does 2622 South St offer parking?
No, 2622 South St does not offer parking.
Does 2622 South St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2622 South St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 South St have a pool?
No, 2622 South St does not have a pool.
Does 2622 South St have accessible units?
No, 2622 South St does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 South St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2622 South St has units with dishwashers.
