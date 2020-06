Amenities

Don't miss this brand new unit at Captains Quarters. Steps off Frankford Ave, Unit 3 offers an open concept living and dining area with a stunning new kitchen, 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. you will enjoy your private outdoor patio and the shared roof deck. Other features include a front loading washer and dryer and camera intercom system. A storage unit in the basement is available for an additional fee. The location is unbeatable being close to public transportation and some of the best restaurants in the city.