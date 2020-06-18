All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:57 PM

25 OSBORNE STREET

25 Osborne Street · (610) 520-0100
Location

25 Osborne Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Wissahickon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 full bath home in Manayunk available for a June 1st move in. Walking distance to all of the shops, bars and restaurants on Main Street as well as the Schuylkill River Trail and Manayunk Canal Towpath. The home has newer hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, a newer kitchen including stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas stove, built in microwave and refrigerator. The second floor features 2 large bedrooms and a completely renovated bathroom. The third floor also features 2 bedrooms and newer full bathroom. The second and third floor have newer carpeting throughout. There is also a fully fenced in back yard for your summer barbecues or outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 OSBORNE STREET have any available units?
25 OSBORNE STREET has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 OSBORNE STREET have?
Some of 25 OSBORNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 OSBORNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
25 OSBORNE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 OSBORNE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 25 OSBORNE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 25 OSBORNE STREET offer parking?
No, 25 OSBORNE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 25 OSBORNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 OSBORNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 OSBORNE STREET have a pool?
No, 25 OSBORNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 25 OSBORNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 25 OSBORNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 25 OSBORNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 OSBORNE STREET has units with dishwashers.
