25 OSBORNE STREET

Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 full bath home in Manayunk available for a June 1st move in. Walking distance to all of the shops, bars and restaurants on Main Street as well as the Schuylkill River Trail and Manayunk Canal Towpath. The home has newer hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, a newer kitchen including stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas stove, built in microwave and refrigerator. The second floor features 2 large bedrooms and a completely renovated bathroom. The third floor also features 2 bedrooms and newer full bathroom. The second and third floor have newer carpeting throughout. There is also a fully fenced in back yard for your summer barbecues or outdoor entertaining.