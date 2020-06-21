2444 ASPEN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This townhome is located in the highly desirable Art Museum Area of Philadelphia. Enter into the open living room/ dining room beautiful hardwood floors. New kitchen with breakfast area, stainless appliances. Brick patio is great for entertaining. Second floor includes a full bath and two very large bedrooms. The third floorhas a 3rd bedroom and bathroom and entrance to the roof deck. Ample storage in the basement. This home is ready to move into. Close to the Parkway, the Barnes, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eastern State Penitentiary Park, Whole Foods, all of the great restaurants and shops along Fairmount, access to all transportation options, and some of the best neighbors in the city. Non use fireplace. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Available July 1