All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2444 ASPEN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2444 ASPEN ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

2444 ASPEN ST

2444 Aspen Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2444 Aspen Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This townhome is located in the highly desirable Art Museum Area of Philadelphia. Enter into the open living room/ dining room beautiful hardwood floors. New kitchen with breakfast area, stainless appliances. Brick patio is great for entertaining. Second floor includes a full bath and two very large bedrooms. The third floorhas a 3rd bedroom and bathroom and entrance to the roof deck. Ample storage in the basement. This home is ready to move into. Close to the Parkway, the Barnes, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eastern State Penitentiary Park, Whole Foods, all of the great restaurants and shops along Fairmount, access to all transportation options, and some of the best neighbors in the city. Non use fireplace. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Available July 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 ASPEN ST have any available units?
2444 ASPEN ST has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2444 ASPEN ST have?
Some of 2444 ASPEN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 ASPEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
2444 ASPEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 ASPEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 2444 ASPEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2444 ASPEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 2444 ASPEN ST does offer parking.
Does 2444 ASPEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 ASPEN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 ASPEN ST have a pool?
No, 2444 ASPEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 2444 ASPEN ST have accessible units?
No, 2444 ASPEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 ASPEN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 ASPEN ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2444 ASPEN ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista
2805 N 47th St
Philadelphia, PA 19131
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Parkside Apartments
315 South 50th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity