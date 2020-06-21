All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
244-246 South 21st Street - 1R
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

244-246 South 21st Street - 1R

244 S 21st St · (267) 800-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fitler Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

244 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fitler Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Large 1st floor studio available at 21/Locust; available for a Mid July move in,

Apartment contains hardwood throughout.

Building has coin-operated w/d on the premises. APM pays cooking gas, hot & cold water. Tenant is responsible for electric and for providing an A/C unit.

Unit is pet friendly for an additional $35/mo.

Due to current public health concerns, apartment showings are not being scheduled at this time. If you have interest in this apartment, please contact the number listed for additional information and materials.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R have any available units?
244-246 South 21st Street - 1R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R currently offering any rent specials?
244-246 South 21st Street - 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R pet-friendly?
No, 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R offer parking?
No, 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R does not offer parking.
Does 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R have a pool?
No, 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R does not have a pool.
Does 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R have accessible units?
No, 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R have units with dishwashers?
No, 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 244-246 South 21st Street - 1R?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Tower Residences
200 N 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
1600 Walnut Street
1600 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity