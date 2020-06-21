244-246 South 21st Street - 1R

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Large 1st floor studio available at 21/Locust; available for a Mid July move in,



Apartment contains hardwood throughout.



Building has coin-operated w/d on the premises. APM pays cooking gas, hot & cold water. Tenant is responsible for electric and for providing an A/C unit.



Unit is pet friendly for an additional $35/mo.



Due to current public health concerns, apartment showings are not being scheduled at this time. If you have interest in this apartment, please contact the number listed for additional information and materials.