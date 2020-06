Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Still searching for housing for the upcoming school year? Or looking for a place with an easy commute to Center City with convenient access to the subway station about 2 blocks away? This recently renovated home is available for an August 5th move in date. The first floor includes a spacious living room which includes a separate kitchen including an island where you can unwind and dine. The rear laundry room also is on the main floor and also next to a full bathroom that has a stall shower. The upstairs includes a beautiful bathroom and 3 spacious living room that includes closet space and built in shelving in the master bedroom! The unfinished basement can provide you with additional storage you may need with the move in process. There is also a side door entrance where you have enough room to relax and enjoy the outside. The commute to Temple campus is just over 5 blocks. Have a cosigner? No problem. Please contact Josh Samuel by call or text or by replying to this posting. Requirements to move in: First month, last month and one month's security deposit (3 months total). Verifiable credit/background check and income of at least 3x the monthly rent per month. Cosigner also considered for income. Pets considered case by case basis with additional deposit or fee based on type/weight.