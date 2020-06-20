2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!This freshly renovated 2nd floor- bi-level apartment offers an incredible amount of SPACE!With 3 Bedrooms PLUS a den/office and gorgeous SKYLINE VIEWS, just minutes to Center City! Featuring dark hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, recessed lighting, ring door bell, spot light cameras in front and back, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, stone counter tops, and a brand-new in-unit washer and dryer...all the details taken care of, just move right in!Located directly behind Girard College on a wide leafy Street in burgeoning Brewerytown--there's easy street parking available out front. Enter into a secure vestibule and proceed upstairs to the 2nd floor. The main floor of the apartment is home to a large eat-in kitchen with brand new cabinets and appliances as well as an original mantelpiece preserved to keep the original character of the building. Towards the back there is additional storage near the new, full sized washer and dryer--no more hauling laundry up and down tons of steps!! The spacious tile bathroom has 2 large linen closet and a tub, plus a large vanity with plenty of drawers. The main floor houses one large bedroom and an adjoining office that could also be considered an additional bedroom, living room or guest room. Upstairs there are two more bedrooms connected by a jack-and jill door making a nice open flow to the whole apartment that can be easily sectioned off for privacy at your whim. There is a gorgeous carved wood built-in armoire in one of the front bedrooms complete with drawers, closet space and built in mirrors.Easy street parking and access to public transportation available. You can walk to so many great places in both Brewerytown and Fairmount like Crime and Punishment Brewing Company, Spot Gourmet Burgers, Ryebrew, Angelinos and more! Be in Center City in less than 15 minutes, also just a short hop to Temples Campus. Pets welcome on a case-by-case basis with deposit . Flat $150 monthly fee for water, gas and electric service. Don't miss this huge, new apartment!