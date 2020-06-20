All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE

2331 North College Avenue · (551) 404-5204
Location

2331 North College Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Sharswood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1734 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!This freshly renovated 2nd floor- bi-level apartment offers an incredible amount of SPACE!With 3 Bedrooms PLUS a den/office and gorgeous SKYLINE VIEWS, just minutes to Center City! Featuring dark hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, recessed lighting, ring door bell, spot light cameras in front and back, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, stone counter tops, and a brand-new in-unit washer and dryer...all the details taken care of, just move right in!Located directly behind Girard College on a wide leafy Street in burgeoning Brewerytown--there's easy street parking available out front. Enter into a secure vestibule and proceed upstairs to the 2nd floor. The main floor of the apartment is home to a large eat-in kitchen with brand new cabinets and appliances as well as an original mantelpiece preserved to keep the original character of the building. Towards the back there is additional storage near the new, full sized washer and dryer--no more hauling laundry up and down tons of steps!! The spacious tile bathroom has 2 large linen closet and a tub, plus a large vanity with plenty of drawers. The main floor houses one large bedroom and an adjoining office that could also be considered an additional bedroom, living room or guest room. Upstairs there are two more bedrooms connected by a jack-and jill door making a nice open flow to the whole apartment that can be easily sectioned off for privacy at your whim. There is a gorgeous carved wood built-in armoire in one of the front bedrooms complete with drawers, closet space and built in mirrors.Easy street parking and access to public transportation available. You can walk to so many great places in both Brewerytown and Fairmount like Crime and Punishment Brewing Company, Spot Gourmet Burgers, Ryebrew, Angelinos and more! Be in Center City in less than 15 minutes, also just a short hop to Temples Campus. Pets welcome on a case-by-case basis with deposit . Flat $150 monthly fee for water, gas and electric service. Don't miss this huge, new apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE have any available units?
2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE have?
Some of 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 N COLLEGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
