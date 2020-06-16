All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2327 WHARTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2327 WHARTON STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:27 PM

2327 WHARTON STREET

2327 Wharton Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Point Breeze
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2327 Wharton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Move right into this spacious, newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath second floor apartment featuring an open layout and high end finishes throughout! You'll love the open layout complete with a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and brilliant bay windows that allow natural light to fill the entire home! The first bedroom overlooks Wharton Square Park, while the second bedroom offers a juliet balcony. This apartment also offers ample closet space and brand new in-unit laundry facilities. Enjoy living in red hot Point Breeze, convenience to cafes, bars, restaurants, transportation and much more! BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT Beautiful views from both bedrooms!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 WHARTON STREET have any available units?
2327 WHARTON STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 WHARTON STREET have?
Some of 2327 WHARTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 WHARTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2327 WHARTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 WHARTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2327 WHARTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2327 WHARTON STREET offer parking?
No, 2327 WHARTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2327 WHARTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2327 WHARTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 WHARTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2327 WHARTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2327 WHARTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2327 WHARTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 WHARTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 WHARTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2327 WHARTON STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
The Terrace Apartments
4931 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Broderick
400 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Presidential City
3900 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
The Drake
1512 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity