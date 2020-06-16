2327 WHARTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Move right into this spacious, newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath second floor apartment featuring an open layout and high end finishes throughout! You'll love the open layout complete with a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and brilliant bay windows that allow natural light to fill the entire home! The first bedroom overlooks Wharton Square Park, while the second bedroom offers a juliet balcony. This apartment also offers ample closet space and brand new in-unit laundry facilities. Enjoy living in red hot Point Breeze, convenience to cafes, bars, restaurants, transportation and much more! BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT Beautiful views from both bedrooms!!!