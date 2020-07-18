2321 Pierce St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 08/01/20 This newly renovated 3BR/1.5BA is quite the eye catcher!



Check out this Amazing Point Breeze home that's been completely re-done from top to bottom. Situated on a quiet block, you'll walk in to your wide open floor plan completed with beautiful hardwood flooring. You'll notice this main level has a super-convenient and tucked away half bath!. Friends and Family will love hanging out in your brand new kitchen with gleaming counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. The white cabinets are super modern and the custom tiled backsplash make this space a total dream! The kitchen is equipped with Frigidaire stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The entrance to the backyard space is located in the kitchen. The completely enclosed back patio gives you just enough space to hang out, but without all the hassles of maintenance.



Upstairs you'll find three magnificent bedrooms and a gorgeous main bathroom. The upstairs is also completed with the same beautiful hardwood flooring as the main level. Each bedroom contains great natural lighting, ceiling fans, and large closets! The bathroom is finished with custom tiling and a soaking tub/ shower that is perfect for relaxing after a long day!



In addition to the spacious bedrooms, you'll be able to enjoy a really nice unfinished basement that provides a ton of extra room for storage/entertaining/living space.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



(RLNE5906012)