Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2321 Pierce St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2321 Pierce St

2321 Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Pierce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Point Breeze

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 This newly renovated 3BR/1.5BA is quite the eye catcher!

Check out this Amazing Point Breeze home that's been completely re-done from top to bottom. Situated on a quiet block, you'll walk in to your wide open floor plan completed with beautiful hardwood flooring. You'll notice this main level has a super-convenient and tucked away half bath!. Friends and Family will love hanging out in your brand new kitchen with gleaming counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. The white cabinets are super modern and the custom tiled backsplash make this space a total dream! The kitchen is equipped with Frigidaire stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The entrance to the backyard space is located in the kitchen. The completely enclosed back patio gives you just enough space to hang out, but without all the hassles of maintenance.

Upstairs you'll find three magnificent bedrooms and a gorgeous main bathroom. The upstairs is also completed with the same beautiful hardwood flooring as the main level. Each bedroom contains great natural lighting, ceiling fans, and large closets! The bathroom is finished with custom tiling and a soaking tub/ shower that is perfect for relaxing after a long day!

In addition to the spacious bedrooms, you'll be able to enjoy a really nice unfinished basement that provides a ton of extra room for storage/entertaining/living space.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Pierce St have any available units?
2321 Pierce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Pierce St have?
Some of 2321 Pierce St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Pierce St currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Pierce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Pierce St pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Pierce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2321 Pierce St offer parking?
No, 2321 Pierce St does not offer parking.
Does 2321 Pierce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Pierce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Pierce St have a pool?
No, 2321 Pierce St does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Pierce St have accessible units?
No, 2321 Pierce St does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Pierce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Pierce St has units with dishwashers.
