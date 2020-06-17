2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE

Amenities
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 full bath two-story condo unit in Brewerytown is a must see! This spacious unit is located on the second and third floors of the remodeled building, situated on a beautiful tree-lined street. Enter the second floor that features wood planked flooring, an open living and dining room, two spacious bedrooms, remodeled modern kitchen with gas cooking and stainless appliances, a gorgeous updated full bath with stall shower and laundry closet. Floating stairs with iron railings to third floor lead to a master suite with wood flooring, full bath with a fabulous tiled tub/shower. Amazing city skyline view from second and third floor bedrooms. Ductless HVAC units in all rooms, separately zoned. State-of-the-art security camera system. Wifi included in the rent. Close to Girard College, city nightspots and public transportation.