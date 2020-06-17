All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE

2319 North College Avenue · (215) 348-7100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Sharswood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2319 North College Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Sharswood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 full bath two-story condo unit in Brewerytown is a must see! This spacious unit is located on the second and third floors of the remodeled building, situated on a beautiful tree-lined street. Enter the second floor that features wood planked flooring, an open living and dining room, two spacious bedrooms, remodeled modern kitchen with gas cooking and stainless appliances, a gorgeous updated full bath with stall shower and laundry closet. Floating stairs with iron railings to third floor lead to a master suite with wood flooring, full bath with a fabulous tiled tub/shower. Amazing city skyline view from second and third floor bedrooms. Ductless HVAC units in all rooms, separately zoned. State-of-the-art security camera system. Wifi included in the rent. Close to Girard College, city nightspots and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE have any available units?
2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE have?
Some of 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2319 N COLLEGE AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Lion's Gate
10101 Northeast Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown
3018 W Thompson St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity