Great two bedroom apartment in Temple university area. Right on Broad St. Hardwood Floors throughout, two very spacious bedrooms, nice spacious bath with classic subway tile shower. Cozy open living kitchen area, lots of windows for natural light. Washer and Dryer access in the basement is free. Tall ceilings. Easy access to public transportation, safe block close to everything. Available June 1st.