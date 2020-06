Amenities

This bi-level 1 bedroom loft is the perfect place to call home! With tons of closet and storage space, a spacious bedroom, and eat-in kitchen, this apartment wont last long. Located in the heart of vibrant Old City, convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, and more. This home features central air and heating, in-unit washer/dryer, and a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Call today to schedule a tour!iP