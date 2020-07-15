All apartments in Philadelphia
2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2

2308 East Lehigh Avenue · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2308 East Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1595 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
new construction
Available 08/03/20 Located in the Fishtown neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Frankford Ave and Front St Bars and Restaurants, Penn Treaty Park, and Concert and Entertainment venues along Delaware Avenue, The Piazza and 2nd St bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues, and more! This new construction building is located in the bustling Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood border, offering tons of local spots to enjoy including shops and cafes along Fishtown's iconic Frankford Ave, quick access to public transportation and I95! There is a stunning modern interior with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, modern bathrooms with trendy subway tiling, hardwood floors, and bright natural light. This unit features private access to a large roof deck! This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-03. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5908143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 have any available units?
2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 have?
Some of 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.

