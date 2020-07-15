2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access new construction

Available 08/03/20 Located in the Fishtown neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Frankford Ave and Front St Bars and Restaurants, Penn Treaty Park, and Concert and Entertainment venues along Delaware Avenue, The Piazza and 2nd St bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues, and more! This new construction building is located in the bustling Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood border, offering tons of local spots to enjoy including shops and cafes along Fishtown's iconic Frankford Ave, quick access to public transportation and I95! There is a stunning modern interior with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, modern bathrooms with trendy subway tiling, hardwood floors, and bright natural light. This unit features private access to a large roof deck! This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-03. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5908143)