Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Available now! Large renovated 4 bed/1.5 bath home close to Temple! This home was recently renovated with new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms and newer appliances. 1st floor is an open floor plan with tons of natural light and also has a newly updated half bathroom. The 2nd floor features 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space in each. Large basement is perfect for additional storage and also features a new washer and dryer.