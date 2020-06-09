2251 N. Sydenham St.

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

SPACIOUS Home Near Temple U Available NOW! - Available now, at 2251 Sydenham St., located on a quiet block near Temple University, we have a great rental option for you to consider! This home features a bright, eat-in kitchen, five spacious bedrooms and two FULL, RENOVATED bathrooms! Or, make one of the first level bedrooms a den/living rooml! The rooms are open and bright, with plenty of windows that allow for natural sunlight; when desired! Tons of closet/ storage room throughout, with a backyard, and nice clean basement with laundry. Walking distance to Temple U and public transportation!



Schedule your showing today with Nicole while this amazing rental remains available! TEXT 267-625-8707 to book a showing.



** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



(RLNE5224352)