Philadelphia, PA
2251 N. Sydenham St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

2251 N. Sydenham St.

2251 North Sydenham Street · No Longer Available
Location

2251 North Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Stanton

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS Home Near Temple U Available NOW! - Available now, at 2251 Sydenham St., located on a quiet block near Temple University, we have a great rental option for you to consider! This home features a bright, eat-in kitchen, five spacious bedrooms and two FULL, RENOVATED bathrooms! Or, make one of the first level bedrooms a den/living rooml! The rooms are open and bright, with plenty of windows that allow for natural sunlight; when desired! Tons of closet/ storage room throughout, with a backyard, and nice clean basement with laundry. Walking distance to Temple U and public transportation!

Schedule your showing today with Nicole while this amazing rental remains available! TEXT 267-625-8707 to book a showing.

** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5224352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 N. Sydenham St. have any available units?
2251 N. Sydenham St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2251 N. Sydenham St. currently offering any rent specials?
2251 N. Sydenham St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 N. Sydenham St. pet-friendly?
No, 2251 N. Sydenham St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2251 N. Sydenham St. offer parking?
No, 2251 N. Sydenham St. does not offer parking.
Does 2251 N. Sydenham St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2251 N. Sydenham St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 N. Sydenham St. have a pool?
No, 2251 N. Sydenham St. does not have a pool.
Does 2251 N. Sydenham St. have accessible units?
No, 2251 N. Sydenham St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 N. Sydenham St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2251 N. Sydenham St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2251 N. Sydenham St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2251 N. Sydenham St. does not have units with air conditioning.
